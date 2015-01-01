"Never drift off course from these two goals for
your life: to walk in wisdom
and to discover your purpose."
Do you want to build a successful business but don’t know how? Are you running a business that you want to make more money? I teach Christian business owners how to build a successful business that makes money. I would love to help you. Check out my programs.
Do you know your church can do more, grow more, and become a church of influence in your city? I coach senior pastors and their staff on how to make ‘The Shift’ to greater growth and influence. Get unstuck and take your church to the next level. The Encounter Weekend is your next step.
Do you feel like there is more God has called you to do? Whether you are called to the marketplace or to the ministry, I can help you launch. My mission is to help you fulfill all of God’s plan for your life.
Many businesses that open today will close within one to five years from their launch date. With all the networking, webinars, and readily available information on business that’s available, business owners still struggle to make it. Why is this? After a life-changing loss in her personal life, Dr. Margo Bush faced a make-or-break moment that determined her success in life—and in business.
Through firsthand coaching, mentorship, and seeking why some businesses make it while others fail, Margo began applying the principles to her own business. Within three months, she was tripling her profits, and by the end of the year, she had paid off all of the equipment in their 4200-square-foot manufacturing facility. The discoveries she made are captured here to help other small business owners thrive, no matter what the economy looks like.
"DREAM BIG, LIVE BIG will provide you with the basic fundamental principles I wish I had known in my twenties when I started my first business. I wish you the best of luck in your journey."
—Dr. Margo Bush
Get MARGO'S FREE book "DREAM BIG, LIVE BIG!" as a digital download.
After more than two decades of running a publishing company, I saw that so many business owners started out just like me–not knowing the basic principles of growing a thriving business. The Shift Business Master Program is the result of my mission to help Kingdom entrepreneurs learn the basic principles and framework it takes to grow a business that makes money and provides lifelong security. No matter what kind of business or industry you are in.
The Shift Business Master Program will teach you how to start, run, and grow a six and seven-figure business. My strategic framework is designed to give you all of the practical principles and tools you need to build the business of your dreams. My team and I at Don’t Do Business Alone will help you achieve lasting results.
Making a transition from your 9-to-5 job into entrepreneurship or ministry can be challenging. Many men and women that I have worked with know there is more that God has called them to do, but don’t know how to navigate those steps. Your Ultimate Life Master Program will help you make The Shift into your divine destiny. I will personally work with you through the Discovery Phase to maximize your success.
Every day, we work with pastors, key leadership, and servant leadership teams on how to implement the MCT System into their organization. The Shift Church Growth Track begins with an Encounter Weekend for the Senior Pastor and leadership staff. You'll learn the key components to growing your church and ministry. You'll discover simple yet powerful ways to run your church that will give you and your leadership staff more focus, more growth, and more enjoyment. Successful churches are applying The Shift without compromising their message to grow a frustration-free church—and you can too.
Margo Bush has over 25 years of experience in providing business and church coaching services worldwide. She has a deep understanding of kingdom entrepreneurship and executive leadership in helping organizations achieve maximum growth.
