Many businesses that open today will close within one to five years from their launch date. With all the networking, webinars, and readily available information on business that’s available, business owners still struggle to make it. Why is this? After a life-changing loss in her personal life, Dr. Margo Bush faced a make-or-break moment that determined her success in life—and in business.





Through firsthand coaching, mentorship, and seeking why some businesses make it while others fail, Margo began applying the principles to her own business. Within three months, she was tripling her profits, and by the end of the year, she had paid off all of the equipment in their 4200-square-foot manufacturing facility. The discoveries she made are captured here to help other small business owners thrive, no matter what the economy looks like.



"DREAM BIG, LIVE BIG will provide you with the basic fundamental principles I wish I had known in my twenties when I started my first business. I wish you the best of luck in your journey."





—Dr. Margo Bush